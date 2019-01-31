What's News Today: January 31, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office will provide an update on the search for a missing man. As we've reported, they are looking for 37-year-old Robert Hurt, who was last seen by his family on December 14th. The Sheriff's Office is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Angels of Assisi will perform 100 cat spay and neuter surgeries today. The low cost clinic is in partnership with the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in an effort to decrease the number of cats coming in. The cost of the surgery is $15. A grant from PetSmart Charities is helping to pay for the clinic.

You will see changes today on Route 29 at the Main Street exit in Lynchburg. Ramp 1A will open for drivers. The ramp at exit 1B will close and remain closed through mid-March as a barrier wall is built next to Walnut Street. You can use exit exit 1A to access both directions of Main Street.

Danville Utilities and the city of Martinsville are asking power customers to conserve energy this morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The wholesale provider of energy is issuing a peak power alert. Conserving power during peak hours can save on transmission costs in the future. You can lower energy usage by lowering the thermostat, shutting off lights and delaying washing clothes or dishes.

Roanoke Catholic School holds a Career Day. Students will get to interact with more than two dozen professionals from the medical field, including nurses, veterinarians, surgeons and physical therapists.

The city of Roanoke holds a ribbon-cutting today for the Garden City Greenway. It links Garden City with the existing Roanoke River Greenway. This expansion supports future connections to the Mill Mountain Greenway, Star Trail and Blue Ridge Parkway.

A new arcade holds its grand opening today. The Roanoke Starcade features classic and new arcade systems. It's on the second floor of Center in the Square, near the Roanoke Pinball Museum.

Two celebrities from the sports world will speak at Virginia Tech tonight as part of the school's events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sports journalist Jemele Hill and Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith will speak at 7 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center.

