What's News Today: January 7, 2019

Roanoke City Council will discuss the opioid crisis at this afternoon's City Council Meeting. It could vote to hire outside counsel to recover costs from the opioid addiction epidemic. The city says battling the epidemic has come at "great cost" to the city. It says it will continue to give resources to combat the issue. Council will also meet in closed session to discuss appointing someone to fill the remainder of John Garland's term. He resigned from council last week.

The Rockbridge area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual State of the Community breakfast. Local and state representatives will look at accomplishments from the past year and look forward to this year.

Today is the first day back after winter break for students in Radford. Today the school will roll out the STOPit program. As we first reported last month, it allows students to safely and anonymously report concerns to school officials, like cyber-bullying and threats. It was rolled out to some students in December.

The Safe Virginia Initiative will talk about gun violence prevention proposals today. The group held town halls across the Commonwealth, listening to people's experiences and concerns. A meeting was held in Lexington in June, led by delegate Chris Hurst, where extreme risk protection orders were talked about. Those give officers more legal authority to take guns away from people who pose a serious risk to themselves or others.

