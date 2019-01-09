What's News Today: January 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A Botetourt County school celebrates a big award. Colonial Elementary School will hold a ceremony today after winning the National Blue Ribbon School Award. Representatives from the Virginia Department of Education, Board of Supervisors and school board will be there. The blue ribbon program recognizes school based on overall achievement or closing the achievement gap. Harrington Waddell Elementary School in Lexington was also named a blue ribbon school this year.

Appalachian Power holds an open house about power solutions for the Southern Virginia Industrial Park. The park is more than 3,500 acres and includes 12 lots. Plans call for a substation in the industrial park, with about five miles of transmission line needed to connect it to the power grid. The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Brosville Elementary School.

The town of Rocky Mount will begin replacing water meters today. The new meters will wirelessly report water usage data to the town and help locate water leaks. Work to replace 3,200 meters in the town should wrap up in late May.

The Danville Police Department will hold a public meeting tonight as it performs a voluntary assessment with the International Association of Police Chiefs. The analysis will look at information to help determine the future needs and direction of the department. The meeting starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. in city council chambers.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.