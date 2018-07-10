What's News Today: July 10, 2018

Tonight is WSLS 10/Q99 night at the Salem Fair. You can get a wristband for the rides for $20 with two cans or boxes of food for cats and dogs. Without the food donation, the price is $25. Wristbands are sold until 9 p.m. The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will discuss setting the date for a public hearing about the Appalachian Regional Expo Center. The board could decide to tax admissions at the center. The General Assembly passed a law, allowing the county to tax admission at a rate up to 10 percent.

Starting today, the Buck dam portage on the New River will be closed to allow for work at the hydroelectric plant. The Buck reservoir will be lowered by about eight feet during the work, which is expected to wrap up by July 27.

Paving could cause delays for you today in Lynchburg. Today through Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., crews will work on Belvedere Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 will be closed starting today. The closure will allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. The closure is expected to last for 30 days.

