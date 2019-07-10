What's News Today: July 10, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Some Virginia Tech employees will get a raise today. The university is raising it's minimum starting pay for full-time, benefits-eligible staff to $12 from $10.25. The increase affects about 225 people. Approximately 300 employees who make between $12 and $13.50 an hour will also see an increase. The increase, but a supplement some employees will get in January will cost the school $1.5 million a year.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue holds a badge badge pinning ceremony for ten new employees. The employees come from a new gain-sharing agreement with the Town of Vinton, with the employees transferring from the town to the county. The county says this will not provide a chance in service to people in Vinton or eastern Roanoke County.

There's a ribbon cutting today, celebrating the reopening of Skeeter's World Famous Hotdogs in Wytheville. The popular restaurant closed for a few months after its longtime owners decided to sell it. The new owners say you can expect a few new cosmetic changes, but the menu and faous hot dog will not change.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will recognize first responders today. Police and Fire and Rescue departments recommend members for the award. They will receive either a $50 check or a donation to the charity of their choice.

