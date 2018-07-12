What's News Today: July 12, 2018

The Roanoke man, who pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting in March, will be sentenced today. Jonathan Gurley pleaded guilty to second degree murder in death of 32-year-old Timothy Duncan. In April of last year, Duncan was found lying in the road at the Jamestown Apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Roanoke County School Board will discuss its plan for School Resource Officers at its meeting tonight. The county police department currently employs 11 officers for the schools. The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office has agree to provide two deputies to provide officers for the county's 16 elementary schools. If the plan is approved, the program will take effect at the start of school in August.

Amtrak's Northeast Regional July Flash sale continues today. Now through Friday, you can get deals on Amtrak trips scheduled for August 1st through November 9th. A one way ticket from Roanoke to Washington D.C. costs $25 and Lynchburg to Washington for $24.

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 remains closed. The closure will allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. The closure is expected to last for 30 days.

