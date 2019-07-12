What's News Today: July 12, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Dental Association holds its annual Mission of Mercy dental clinic. More than 400 volunteers will give free preventative and restorative care at UVA-Wise Convention Center today and tomorrow.

A road closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Between 7 a.m. An 5 p.m., Wiggington Road between Craigmont Drive and Ivy Creek Lane will be closed for crane work on the bridge. A detour will be in place.

Tickets go on sale today for Slayer. The metal rock band will perform at the Salem Civic Center during its farewell tour. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m.

The Rashad Jennings Foundation holds its annual 180 weekend. Today, there's a dinner, relationships power panel and dance. Tomorrow is the annual Camp 180, where campers will gather for a football clinic. On Sunday, there's a family fun fest and health expo.

There are fundraisers for 4-year-old Rowan Price, who has a form of leukemia. From 8 p.m. to midnight, hear great music and a drink at Soaring Ridge Brewery in Roanoke. Tomorrow, there's a car show, raffle and live DJ to raise money for medical expenses. We've got all the details on wsls.com.

