What's News Today: July 13, 2018

A new business for your furry friends opens in downtown Roanoke. Unleashed Dog Bakers and Boutique started as a mobile business three years ago, specializing in preservative free treats for dogs, dog collars, leashes, food bowls and more. Today it will open its first retail location. The ribbon cutting is this morning at 11 a.m. at its Campbell Avenue store.

Learn about the flu pandemic of 1918 at Virginia Tech today. Visit scholar, Nancy Bristow, will talk about her book "American Pandemic: Lost Worlds of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic." She will explore the spread of the disease, targets, symptoms and lifelong impacts. The lecture begins at 11 a.m. in Newman Library.

Today is the last day to cash in on Amtrak's Northeast Regional July Flash sale. Find discounted tickets for travel from August 1st through November 9th.

The Habitat for Humanity Teens Build camp kicks off today. The camp is designed for middle school aged students. They will learn about the organization and build a shed for a Habitat home. The camp continues tomorrow.

Enjoy the final weekend of the Salem Fair. Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Take the family to a movie under the stars in Salem. Enjoy the 2017 drama "Wonder," which tells the of a 5th grade boy with facial differences, entering mainstream school for the first time. The movie begins Friday night at dusk at Longwood Park. The first 50 families receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.