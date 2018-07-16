What's News Today: July 16, 2018

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a field hearing today in Front Royal. The deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Canine Division will testify. After the hearing, there will be a live explosives detection demonstration with some of the canines and a tour of the facility. Congressman Bob Goodlatte says there are efforts to move the facility to Alabama, which would cost taxpayers money and "adversely impact the canines' ability to detect explosives and keep the public safe.

The Roanoke City School Board will hold a special meeting tonight to finalize discussions and take action on whether to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Over the past couple of months, the school system has issued surveys and held public meetings. A task force, studying the issue, has recommended changing the name.

A summer camp, sponsored by Virginia Western and Junior Achievement, begins today. It's for children between the ages of 11 and 15, showing them how they can positively influence the Roanoke Valley. They will look at the needs of the community and create a solution for a service or product. The camp runs through Friday.

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 remains closed. The closure will allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. The closure is expected to last for 30 days.



