What's News Today: July 17, 2018

A Special Election will be held today in Alabama for the Senate seat vacated when Jeff Session because U.S. Attorney General. A primary election was held last month with today being the runoff election. The seat will be permanently filled during the general election in November. Governor Bentley appointed Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to fill the seat until the special election.

The man accused of breaking and entering after starting a fire at the Little Caesars on Brandon Avenue in Roanoke will enter a plea in court today. Police say Kurt Davis broke into the pizza restaurant and lit several boxes on fire. After leaving, they say Davis lit a van on fire by putting a cloth in the gas tank and lighting it. The restaurant has severe damage from the fire.

Danville City Council will meet tonight to talk about road improvements. Council will vote to send its list to the state to be considered for funding. One project includes adding sidewalks to the area around the mall. If approved, the Commonwealth Transportation Board will make a decision about giving money to the project.

New road work begins in Lynchburg today that could impact your commute. Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through next Tuesday, crews will work to mill and pave Phillips Circle. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Christiansburg Fire Department holds its first-ever teen fire academy. A dozen teens have signed up to learn about being a firefighter and the department's responsibilities. The academy continues tomorrow.

A group of Western Kentucky University students will arrive in the New River Valley today. They are riding across the country to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer's Association. They started their ride in San Francisco and will finish up in Virginia Beach.

Leaders from Southside will get a presentation on school safety. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services will talk to representatives of Danville and Martinsville, as well as Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania Counties.

Blasting will take place today in Montgomery County as crews work to build a new ramp from Route 460 bypass to Route 460 business. Slow rolls will be used from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The slow rolls conditions are expect4ed to last about 15 minutes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.