What's News Today: July 17, 2019

Danville Utilities issues a peak power alert for today and the rest of the week. Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., you're being asked to reduce electricity usage. Some things you can do include turning off lights, unplugging phone chargers and set your air conditioner higher.

Paving of Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville begins today. Work will take place between Fairy Street and the Dick and Willie Trail. Work is expected to take three days.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge and VBR Sports will talk about a new marketing initiative. The two organizations will talk about ways to keep and attract more sports tournaments.

Crystal Creek Drive in Roanoke County will close to traffic today. Crews will pave between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Work is expected to take five days.

The Lynchburg Fire Department holds a promotion ceremony today. Eight employees will be recognized for their new roles at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

A march and panel discussion in Lynchburg aims to bring awareness about protecting children from guns. People will march along Rivermont Avenue, leaving images of school buses, showing the number of children who lose their lives to guns each year. That's followed by a panel discussion at Randolph College. According to the Children's Defense Fun, a child or teen is killed by a gun every two hours and 34 minutes in the U.S.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant holds a public meeting to talk about modernization and environmental projects, as well as compliance and corrective actions. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Public Library.

The trial begins today for the man, charged with second degree murder in the death of another man. Court documents in Campbell County say Michael Langford is charged in the death of Carlton Stratton Christmas Eve. Officers found Stratton on the ground outside a home on Cog Lane. Stratton's sister says the men knew each other, but had no connection.

Roanoke Valley youth will learn basic football skills from some of the best college players around. The CIAA Youth Football Clinic is today in Salem. Coaches and student-athletes will host the event. The CIAA holds its football championship in Salem.

