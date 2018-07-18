What's News Today: July 18, 2018

The Lynchburg Police Department holds an ENOUGH event today for the Pierce Street Community. It's a community outreach event, allowing the department to build trust and relationships and to help prevent crime. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the vacant mini market on 12th Street.

The Glebe holds a groundbreaking today for a new memory support neighborhood. It's designed to care for seniors with dementia or Alzheimer's Disease. The more than 15,000 square foot center will have twenty private rooms. Construction is expected to wrap up next year.

Milling and paving operations will get underway in Lynchburg. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, through August 1st, crews will work on Vernon Street, Bell Street and Breckenbridge Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Christiansburg Fire Department' first-ever teen fire academy continues today. A dozen teens have signed up to learn about being a firefighter and the department's responsibilities.

New road work begins in Lynchburg today that could impact your commute. Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through next Tuesday, crews will work to mill and pave Phillips Circle. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Blasting will take place today in Montgomery County as crews work to build a new ramp from Route 460 bypass to Route 460 business. Slow rolls will be used from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Route 460 near North Franklin Street. The slow rolls conditions are expected to last about 15 minutes.

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 remains closed. The closure will allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. The closure is expected to last for 30 days.

