What's News Today: July 19, 2018

Big Brothers Big Sisters will honor its Bigs with Badges at a ceremony today. The program is meant to build trust and understanding in the community, one relationship at a time. Police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters are matched with a child who faces adversity, in order to form a bond.

Roanoke Fire-EMS holds a child safety seat check today. Stop by Fire Station 6 on Jamison Avenue between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to have yours checked.

"A Small Town Summer" series continues tonight in Floyd. The theme for this event is FloydFest Soundcheck Warm-up. It will feature two bands, South Hill Banks and Los Chupacabras. Gates open a Lineberry Park in downtown at 6 p.m. with the music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The City of Lynchburg and Appalachian Power will hold an information meeting about improvements along Main Street. The two projects will replace aging waterlines, update streetscapes and modernize the underground electrical systems. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Main Street.

Roanoke and the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation will hold a fair housing seminar today. It's open to real estate agents, developers, engineers and anyone who needs to know about fair housing laws. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Jefferson Center.

Virginia Western and Averett University will announce a new partnership today. The two schools will announce details about an agreement on the administration of justice and criminal justice.

