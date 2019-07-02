What's News Today: July 2, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam will visit southwest Virginia today. He will provide remarks at a driver's license reinstatement event in Roanoke. Those who had their license suspending due to outstanding court costs can get them back. He will also make comments at a broadband expansion event in Botetourt County.

Road work could impact your commute today in Lynchburg. Crews will mill and pave Peninsular Street and Moses Lane today, tomorrow and Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Roanoke STEAM Day and Chipotle are teaming up for a fundraiser today. A portion of sales at the restaurant will go to the STEAM Day event. Just tell the cashier you're there for the fundraiser. Roanoke STEAM Day gives area students the chance to take part in activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.



