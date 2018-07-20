What's News Today: July 20, 2018

Road closures in Lexington could affect your commute today and Monday. West Washington Street between Lee Avenue and Nelson Street will be closed for milling and paving.

Senator Tim Kaine celebrates the Senate passing the 2018 Farm Bill. Kaine says it will include priorities for Virginia, including protections for wilderness in Bath County. Kaine will thank members of the forest service, conservationists and others in Bath County this afternoon.

A ramp closure will affect your late night travels in Montgomery County. From 8 tonight to 2 p.m. Saturday, the on-ramp from Peppers Ferry Road to eastbound 460 bypass and the exit ramp from 460 Bypass to North Franklin Street will be closed. This will allow crews to work on a new ramp from 460 bypass to 460 business.

The Salvation Army opens a new Day Drop-in Center. The center will provide a resource for youth to offer them a safe place to go. It includes a cafe, laundry room, recreational area and library. To celebrate the opening, a street fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Dale Avenue in Roanoke.

Thousands are expected to attend a free health clinic in Wise County, starting today. It's hosted by the Remote Area Medical and Health Wagon, providing free medical, dental and vision services. The clinic runs through Sunday at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Franklin County Parks and Rec holds Concerts by Canoe. It's a music event, featuring Five Mile Mountain Road, with a floating stage and floating audience. Bring your kayak or canoe. If you need one, tubes and life jackets will be available. The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Philpott Lake.

