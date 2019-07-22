What's News Today: July 22, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The City of Roanoke holds a grand opening celebration for the new Melrose Branch Library. As we've reported, the library has more computers than all other city libraries. It also has a science center, small business area and mobile music lab. The ribbon cutting is this morning, with special activities throughout the day, including an author visit.

Tickets go on sale, this morning, for Cirque Dreams Holidaze. It's a new cirque show, Broadway musical and Christmas spectacular all in one. Tickets start at $37. The show is December 2nd.

Part of Fort Avenue in Lynchburg will close starting today for utility work. The westbound lanes will be closed between Wythe Road and Memorial Avenue. Work is expected to take two weeks.

Today begins Virginia Private College Week. Schools across the Commonwealth will be holding tours and information sessions daily for prospective students. If you visit at least three participating colleges, you will receive three application fee waivers. Students who post on social media using the #VaPrivateCollegeWeek will be entered to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

Abby Hamilton takes over as Interim Chief Executive Officers of the United Way to Roanoke Valley today. Hamilton has served in senior management and leadership roles at the organization since 2002. She follows former President Afira DeVries who announced her departure from the organization last month.

