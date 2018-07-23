What's News Today: July 23, 2018

Road closures in Lexington could affect your commute today. West Washington Street between Lee Avenue and Nelson Street will be closed for milling and paving.

Broadcasters in the Roanoke Valley will hold a blood drive today with Virginia Blood Services. You can make a donation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Local broadcasters will be there. There's also free food, prize drawings and more. WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor.

A community block party is this evening in Roanoke. Several churches are sponsoring the party at Melrose Park. The party is being held so church members and get to know the community it is helping. They will be working with Habitat this week to build homes in the community. The block party starts tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Private College Week kicks off today. Private colleges across the commonwealth will hold campus tours and information sessions about admissions, financial aid and academic programs. Students who visit at least three private schools this week, will receive fee waivers for three applications at participating private schools and will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card. Private College Week runs through Saturday.



