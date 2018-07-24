What's News Today: July 24, 2018

The Timberlake Road exit from Route 501 reopens today. The closure was put in place to allow crews to work on the Wards Ferry Road and Logans Lane projects. With the ramp re-open, work is now considered substantially complete. Improvements include a roundabout at end of the ramp at Logans Lane. Signs will be posted to alert you of the traffic changes.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation holds a Volunteer Open House this evening. The non-profit is looking for volunteers in all departments. Tonight from 5:30 to 7:30, you can meet with staff and volunteers to learn about some of the things you could do.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing about money for Colonial Elementary School construction. Earlier this year, the county announced it would replace the nearly 80 year old school. The board could vote to give $22.5 million to the project.

A new restaurant in Vinton celebrates its grand opening and holds a ribbon cutting today. It's a farm to table burger restaurant. The new eatery is located on Pollard Street in downtown.

Lottery fever is sweeping the nation. The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing sits at $493 million. If you win, you can take the payout in a lump sum, valued at $296 million. The drawing is tonight at 11 p.m.

