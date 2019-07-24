What's News Today: July 24, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A road closure in Roanoke could impact your commute this morning. The eastbound lane of Salem Avenue between Market Street and Williamson Road will be closed. You will not be able to turn onto Salem Avenue from Williamson Road. Crews will be working on traffic signals between 9 a.m. and noon.

The Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association kicks off its two-day City County tournament today. Teams will tee of at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club today and Blacksburg Country Club tomorrow. The association supports scholarships for Roanoke Valley students.

VDOT holds a citizen information meeting about potential improvements to Route 60 in Amherst and Appomattox Counties eastward to Richmond. The state is looking at potential safety and capacity enhancements. The meeting is in Powhatan, but you can submit comments online.

The Danville Area Humane Society and Police Department are teaming up for Cops and Critters. Children ages five through 12 will get hands-on experience caring for animals. They will work alongside police officers bathing, walking and playing with the animals. Registration is required, but additional events are expected in the future.

The music begins to play on several stages at FloydFest today. Thousands will attend the five day festival to hear dozens of artists perform, including Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Tyler Childers. The theme for this year's event its Voyage Home.

