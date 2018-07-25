What's News Today: July 25, 2018

Operators of the Gathright Dam near Covington will perform a pulse release today from Lake Moomaw. Between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., water levels will rise three to four-and-a-half feet on the Jackson River. The releases are designed to improve water quality and the habitat in the Lower Jackson River.

One of the region's largest music festivals gets underway today. FloydFest 18 starts today. Music will play from eight different stages through Sunday. Entertainers include Old Crow Medicine Show, The Steel Wheels, Songs from the Road Band, and dozens more. Single and multi-day tickets are still available.

The New River Valley Fair continues today in Dublin. Enjoy the carnival rides, livestock shows, food, entertainment and more. Tonight, Keith Anderson will perform. Admission is $5 for adults. You can get a wristband for unlimited ridges for $22. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office holds its annual Character Academy, starting today. The three-day camp teaches middle school aged students about fire and life safety while strengthening their character fundamentals. Campers will take part in a hose pull, gear demonstration, low ropes course and more.

Biotechnology educators from across the country will be at Virginia Tech for a conference starting today. The three day event will offer educators information they can take back to their classrooms. There's a boot camp and workshops. It continues through Friday.

A Veterans Information Fair will take place today at Dabney Lancaster Community College. Representatives from the Salem VA Medical Center, Department of Veterans Services and the Community College System will be there, talking about the services they offer. The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Milling and paving operations will get underway in Lynchburg. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, through August 1st, crews will work on Vernon Street, Bell Street and Breckenbridge Street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.