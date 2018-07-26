What's News Today: July 26, 2018

The aviary at Lynchburg's Miller Park reopens today. It was built in 1902 and recently was renovated to improve the floor structure and increase the amount of weight the building can bare. The aviary has been used for many purposes in the last 116 years, including a library, office space, garden center and wedding venue. A ribbon cutting takes place this morning at 10:30 a.m.

Training camp gets underway today at the Greenbrier for the Houston Texans. This is the second year in a row the team has held camp in White Sulphur Springs. The team will practice there through August 7th, before returning to Houston to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Town of Pembroke holds a Business and Community Appreciation Open House today. At the event, a presentation will be given for the Rally Mini-grant Project. Opportunity SWVA gave the town $3,000 to support several projects, including a kiosk and sitting area at town hall by a boy scout, an art project and signage.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.