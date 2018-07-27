What's News Today: July 27, 2018

Enjoy Coffee with a Cop in Danville. Police Chief Scott Booth and Sheriff Mike Mondul will be at Crema and Vine on Main Street at 8 a.m. this morning.

Party in the Park in Vinton tonight. The Chairmen of the Board will perform. In addition to the entertainment, there's also food and drinks. Gates open at 6 p.m. With the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $6.

Bridges Out of Poverty training takes place today in Lynchburg. It's a program that bring better understanding of the barriers faced by those living in poverty. It's targeted toward professionals, who serve those with low-incomes, on how to improve communication and relationships.

The New River Valley Fair continues in Dublin through tomorrow. Enjoy the carnival rides, livestock shows, food, entertainment and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. daily through Saturday. Admission is $6 for adults. Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will be live from the fair tonight starting at 5 p.m.

One of the region's largest music festivals continues this weekend. The theme for FloydFest 18 is Wild. Music will play on eight different stages through Sunday. Entertainers include Old Crow Medicine Show, The Steel Wheels, Songs from the Road Band, and dozens more. The festival wraps up on Sunday.

