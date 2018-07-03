What's News Today: July 3, 2018

Danville Utilities and the Martinsville Electric Department receives a peak power alert for today. The alert is issued by their wholesale power supplies when conditions will cause electric use to be at its highest point its highest point of the year. Higher energy use can cost utility companies thousands of dollars. Danville and Martinsville are asking you to conserve energy from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. by shutting off lights, unplugging small appliances like phone charges and bumping up your thermostat a few degrees.

The Town of Vinton will meet today. New and re-elected members of council will be sworn in. Council will also select the vice-mayor for the town.

President Trump will make another visit to West Virginia today. He will be at the Greenbrier Resort this evening. This is his fifth visit to the Mountain State. He last visited in April to talk about the economy. 10 News will have a crew at today's event. Stay with 10 News and wsls.com for continuing coverage.

If you are planning to travel today, bring your patience. AAA predicts that today will be the most congested day on roads in many city across America. The auto club expected traffic to more than double today in Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles. The worst time for travel is expected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you travelling, AAA says the most popular destinations for the holiday are Orlando, followed by Anaheim, California, Seattle Washington, Anchorage, Alaska and Honolulu. Top International destinations include Rome, London, Dublin, Vancouver and Paris.

