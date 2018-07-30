What's News Today: July 30, 2018

The man, accused of shooting a killing a woman in Roanoke County will be in court for a preliminary hearing today. Aaron Witcher is charged with second degree murder in the death of Amber Ross at a home on Overland Drive.

What's being called a significant economic development will be made in Henry County today. The Economic Development Corporation says it is about the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Brian Ball, will be at the event.

Alum Spring Road in Lexington will be closed to traffic. Crews will work to install a utility line. The closure remains in place through Friday.

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine welcomes its ninth class today. The Class of 2022 is the first since the school became an official college of Virginia Tech. The HokieBird will be there to greet the class.

A ribbon cutting takes place this morning for the new Odd Fellows Road Interchange in Lynchburg. This marks the completion of the first phase of work. Several state leaders will attend the ceremony.

Today is the deadline to submit applications for disaster loans, for those affected by severe storms and tornadoes on April 15th. Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace equipment. Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners.

The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will hold a listening session today about the new state energy plan. Each governor is required to complete a new plan. It focuses on renewable energy, electric vehicle, energy efficiency and more. You can learn about the plan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke High Education Center.

