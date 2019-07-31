What's News Today: July 31, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show gets underway today. Dogs and their handlers will compete for top honors. The five day show features more than 140 different breeds of dog. The event runs through Sunday.

Lynchburg City Schools holds its annual Techstravaganza today. Teachers, information technology staff and tech representatives will lead more than 80 sessions, talking about using google in the classroom, 3D printing, computers in the classroom and more.

Registration is open today for the Roanoke Rescue Mission's Back 2 School Blast. You will need a copy of your child's birth certificate or another document that has their birthday. The Back to School Blast is August 10th. That's when backpack and school supplies will be handed out.

Road work in Danville could impact your commute today. Road work will take place on Union Street between Main Street and Patton Street. Work is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds a job fair today. Recruiters from a dozen different agencies will be there accepting applications. The job fair is at the Jobs Campus on Melrose Ave. From 9 a.m. to noon.

