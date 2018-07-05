What's News Today: July 5, 2018

The Lexington restaurant, at the center of controversy, after asking White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave, it expected to reopen today. It's been closed since the incident nearly two weeks ago. Since it happened, protesters and supporters have gone to the restaurant. Some say the owner's actions were biased and inappropriate, while others support what the staff did.

Senator Tim Kaine will make a campaign stop in Roanoke today. He will meet with 6th District Congressional Candidate Jennifer Lewis at 5:30 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing. Kaine is up for re-election this year, running against Republican Corey Stewart. Lewis is running against Republican Ben Cline for the seat being vacated by Bob Goodlatte, who is not seeking re-election.

The man accused of driving into a crowd and killing a woman during last year's Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, is scheduled to appear in federal court today. 21-year-old James Fields Jr. Was indicted last week on federal hate crime charges. He now faces 30 counts. Fields is a former teacher from Ohio with a history of promoting white supremacist views. If convicted, he could face life in prison and possibly death.

Starting today, expect slow rolling traffic on the Lynchburg Expressway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be slowed to accommodate work on the new Main Street Bridge. Work will continue tomorrow night as well.

Two eastbound lanes of Riverside Drive, between Piney Forest Road and Audobon Drive will be repaved starting today. The crossover between the east and westbound lanes at Near Court will be open during construction, but all others closed. Eastbound traffic will be down to one lane. Work is expected to take 90 days.

Bishop Road in Blacksburg will be permanently closed today at the intersection of Route 460. The closure is part of the North Main Street/Route 460 R-CUT project. Closing the road will allow for an additional 170 feet of acceleration lane for care turning right from North Main Street on 460.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.