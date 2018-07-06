What's News Today: July 6, 2018

The man, who admitted to killing a woman at a Christiansburg hearing aid clinic, will learn his sentence today. According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Cyron Stokes wanted to kill his former attorney at her office in January of last year. She wasn't there, so police say he randomly killed the receptionist at Anderson Audiology. Stokes asked for forgiveness at a hearing last week. The defense blamed his actions on his mental health.

WYYD program director Scott Stevens will give "High Fives for Suicide Prevention." He will be at the Salem Fair for 24 hours straight, attempting to break the world record of 14, 507. His goal is 15,000. He will begin this afternoon at 4 p.m. and continue until 4 p.m. tomorrow. Volunteers from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also be there to give information on how to prevent suicide.

Enjoy the first weekend of the Salem Fair. Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Head to Floyd to celebrate our nation's anniversary. There will be entertainment, food and fireworks. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. at Floyd High School. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Head to Buchanan for the annual Community Carnival. Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more. The carnival starts runs through Saturday. It's free to get in, but bring money for the rides and food. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Party in the Park in Vinton Friday night. The Legacy Motown Revue will take to the stage. In addition to the entertainment, there's food, drink and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $6.

