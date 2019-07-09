What's News Today: July 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia General Assembly will meet in special session today. Governor Northam called lawmakers back to the capital after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, where 12 people were killed. He is calling for gun reform, submitting proposals including universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and reinstating the one-gun-a-month law. The Republican-led legislature has voted down may of these proposals before. GOP leaders say they may submit bills of their own to make criminal sentences tougher and strengthen mandatory minimums.

Tonight is WSLS 10 Help the Homeless Night at the Salem Fair. If you donate two pairs of new socks to the homeless night benefit, you can get give dollars off a ride wristband, dropping the price from $25 to $20. The Salem Fair runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Vinton History Museum holds its annual Ice Cream Social. Get free ice cream, tour the museum and see special displays. It's tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pulaski Yankees host Dine on the Diamond. The benefit gives fans a chance to experience Calfee Park like never before. It includes dinner, a silent auction and a meet-and-greet with players. Tickets are $50 with proceeds benefiting Friends of Calfee Park.

The Averett University School of Nursing will unveil its new Masters Level programs today. The school says the program will "greatly enhance the professional opportunities for nurses interested in furthering their careers." The Family Nurse Practitioner focus offers training on working autonomously, providing family focused care as a primary health care provider. The Emergency Nurse Practitioner certificate program allows for work in emergency rooms. There are only 12 ENP programs in the country. This is the first for Virginia.

Part of 12th Street in Lynchburg will be closed today. The eastbound lane between Federal Street and Harrison Street will be closed as crews remove gas service there.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.