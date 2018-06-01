What's News Today: June 1, 2018

The town of Boones Mill celebrates the grand opening of its farmers' market. The indoor market will be open four days a week and have space for 15 vendors. A grant was awarded to renovate an old lumber mill.

The man, charged with stabbing a woman to death and burning her car, will be in court today. Curtis Callaway is charged with second degree murder and arson in the death of Juanita Dalton. As we've reported, emergency crews found Dalton's body inside her burning car in a wooded area in Axton. The sheriff's office says the two worked together.

The Lebanese Festival returns to Roanoke starting today. Enjoy great food, music, dancing and more. It's today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church. Admission is free.

