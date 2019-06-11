What's News Today: June 11, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is Primary Election Day. There are several local races on the ballot, including Roanoke City Clerk of Court and Bedford County Sheriff. In Botetourt County, there's a primary for sheriff, Commissioner of Revenue and Blue Ridge District Board of Supervisors seat. Voters in part of Southside will decide two republicans for the 15th district Senate seat. Voters in central Virginia will decide between three Republicans in the 23rd district House of Delegates race. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In Roanoke County, there's a firehouse primary to select the Republican nominee for the Windsor Hills seat on the Board of Supervisors. The only polling location open is at the Brambleton Center. Doors open at 6 a.m. You must be in line at 6:50 p.m. to cast your vote. Normal polling places will be open for the general election in November.

Work to replace sidewalks in Rockbridge County could impact your commute this week. Crews will work on Lime Kiln Road through Friday. The road will be down to one lane at times.

Kroger holds a hiring event today at three central Virginia stores. Interviews will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at stores on Wards Road and Timerlake Road in Lynchburg and Forest Road in Forest. Before going, you are encouraged to apply online at the company's website.

The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will introduce its new conductor and musical director today. David Glover comes to the Hill City from North Carolina, where he served as associate conductor of the North Carolina Symphony.

9th district Congressman Morgan Griffith's staff will hold local office hours today. You can meet with them about issues pertaining to federal agencies. They will be at the Hollins Public Library from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Craig County Administration Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Clifton Forge Library from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

