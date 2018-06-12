What's News Today: June 12, 2018

The Roanoke Valley SPCA Mobile Clinic will visit Bedford County today. The Mobile Clinic offers affordable spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations and other services. The clinic is accepting appointments and financial assistance is available.

More than 100,000 people are expected to pack the street of Washington today to celebrate the Capitals winning the Stanley Cup. The celebration will roll down Constitution Avenue starting this morning at 11 a.m. The Caps beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4 to 1 in the best of 7 series.

More Headlines

VDOT will hold a design public hearing about improvements to Route 460 Business. The $3.2 million project will bring safety and operational improvements to Timberlake Road at Waterlick Road in Campbell County. The left turn lanes on Timberlake will be extended on Timberlake Road. The right turn lane on Waterlick Road will be extended and the road will be widened. Tonight's meeting starts at 4 p.m. at VDOT's District Complex.

We will learn more about the 2018 Commonwealth Games today. Organizers are expected to announce new competitions as well as the speaker for this year's ceremony.

A road closure could impact your commute this week in Appomattox County. Route 1001, or Lee Grant Avenue, will be closed from Route 727 to Route 635 for pipe replacement.

