What's News Today: June 12, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A church in the Roanoke Valley wraps up its four week study about drugs and addiction. Melrose Baptist Church is studying Beth Macy's book "Dopesick." They are hoping to inform people about the dangers of drugs on young people in the community.

Middle school-aged students in Henry County will get a first hand look at first responders in action. They will watch as emergency responders are called to a mock scene of an arsonist starting a fire. The students are part of the Career Exploration Camp at Patrick Henry Community College, letting them explore careers they might be interested in.

Lynchburg City Council will meeting in closed session today. They will interview candidates to fill positions on the school board.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.