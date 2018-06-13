What's News Today: June 13, 2018

Lyrics on the Lake holds its open-mic competition tonight. Tonight, five finalists will compete for the grand prize, which will send them to Nashville for a writing session with professional songwriters and a showcase at a Nashville venue. The performances get underway tonight at 8 p.m. at Mango's in Moneta. Lyrics on the Lake is a volunteer organization, serving the community by hosting musical events, like the Songwriters Festival.

Virginia Tech students will begin work today on its FutureHAUS Dubai. It's a futuristic solar house which will be entered into the Solar Decathlon Middle East in November. This house takes the best technology from the previous FutureHaus and LumenHaus. The FutureHaus burned in a fire in February of last year.

A road closure could impact your commute this week in Appomattox County. Route 1001, or Lee Grant Avenue, will be closed from Route 727 to Route 635 for pipe replacement.



