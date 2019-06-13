What's News Today: June 13, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lynchburg Treasurer's Office will remain closed today. Staff is attending training. The office will be closed again tomorrow, reopening on Monday.

If you're interested in outer space, head to the Lynchburg Public Library. A Randolph College professor will talk about if Pluto is a planet, what's at the center of a black hole, will we live on Mars and more. It begins at 6 p.m. in the community room.

The Roanoke County School Board will discuss changes to its dress code tonight. The new code creates a gender neutral code that is easy to follow and enforce. They will also talk about changes to construction at Cave Spring High School. The changes will add $54,000 to the cost. The superintendent will also talk about his vision for the future and unveil a new seal.

The member of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, charged with possession of marijuana, will be in court today. Ty Outlaw was charged in March with misdemeanor possession. As we've reported, court documents show Blacksburg Police noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from his apartment. The next day, police search it and found a white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material.

