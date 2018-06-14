What's News Today: June 14, 2018

Today is World Blood Donor Day. Virginia Blood Services is planning to have special donation centers to honor the volunteers who give every year. You have two chances to give today in the New River Valley. The first is at the Montgomery County Government Center in Christiansburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other is at the Lowe's in Radford from noon to 4 p.m. Virginia Blood Services says it expects a higher than usual amount of donations, which is important this time of year, as there are typically shortages during the summer.

A road closure could impact your commute this week in Appomattox County. Route 1001, or Lee Grant Avenue, will be closed from Route 727 to Route 635 for pipe replacement.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will join former first ladies Dorothy McAuliffe and Anne Holton to address issues facing women veterans. The Virginia Women's Veterans Summit will take place in Alexandria today and tomorrow. It will work to address unique issues facing the more than 100,000 Virginia women veterans who have served their country.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring will join representatives of CVS Health in Richmond today. They will announce that the company is expanding its drug disposal program. The CVS program will allow the public to bring unused medications to select CVS locations for disposal. Proper disposal is said to be critical in addressing opioid abuse.

