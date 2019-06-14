What's News Today: June 14, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is the day incoming Freshmen at Virginia Tech are expected to find out if they will receive financial incentives to delay coming to the school. The university says fewer than ten percent of the 1,500 students who were given offer have accepted. The school says its working with the Town of Blacksburg on off-campus housing options, dining, transportation and safety. Some options include allowing first-year students to live off-campus and offering housing buyouts upperclassmen. Virginia Tech is also talking with local properties to convert units to university housing.

Rocky Mount is home to Antique Farm Days. The festival features antique farm equipment, a tractor pull, blacksmithing and more. It's Friday through Sunday at Franklin County Recreation Park.

Today is Flag Day, celebrating the 242nd anniversary of Old Glory. A flag retirement ceremony will be held today in Boones Mill. Local boy scouts will properly retire faded, worn or deteriorated flags. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Forest Rest Natural Cemetery.

Enjoy Movies at Longwood. Disney's animated film "Ralph Breaks the Internet" will be shown. There will be free popcorn and other items available ot buy. It starts Friday night at 8:30 p.m. at Longwood Park. Admission is free.

Angels of Assisi holds a low-cost pet health clinic today. It will have its mobile clinic set up at Fallon Park in Roanoke today from 9 a.m. to noon. You can get a rabies and distemper shot and microchip for $20 or get one for $10.

Ahead of tomorrow's Beatteau Festival, there's a square dance tonight. In addition, there's a costume contest for "old-timey period wear." It's $8 at the door. It begins at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg.

