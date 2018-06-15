What's News Today: June 15, 2018

A road closure could impact your commute this week in Appomattox County. Route 1001, or Lee Grant Avenue, will be closed from Route 727 to Route 635 for pipe replacement.

Buy lunch today and and help seniors in the community. The Local Office on Aging is holding its Let's Do Lunch fundraiser. For $15, you can get lunch, consisting of a sandwich, potato salad, fruit, chips and a cookie. For each meal you buy, it provides two meals for seniors in need. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Roanoke Baptist Church.

Enjoy a movie at Longwood tonight. Disney movie Moana will play starting at dusk. The first 50 families will receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.

Rocky Mount is home to the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days. The three day event features demonstrations, sawmilling, tractor pulls and more. It's Friday through Sunday at Franklin County Recreation Park. Admission is $6 with children 12 and under getting in for free.

Jackson Park in Pulaski is home to the Sounds of Summer. The Domino Band will perform Friday night. In addition to the music, there's also food and adult beverages. The park opens Friday night at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Tickets go on sale this morning for Tracy Morgan. The 30 Rock and "The Last O.G." star will bring his comedy standup show to the Berglund Center in October. Tickets start at $51.

