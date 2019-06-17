What's News Today: June 17, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing about rezoning part of downtown for a new space for Angels of Assisi. It's looking to build a larger facility at the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in Old Southwest. The executive director says the organization was given the property as a second location.

Lynchburg's Office of Economic Development and Tourism holds a ribbon cutting for its Visitor Center. It's been closed for the past six months as work has been done to re-brand and modernize the building. The Visitor Center is located at the corner of Church and 12th Streets.

Representatives from Roanoke's Social Services will set up today, helping people apply for cooling assistance. To be eligible, your household must have a vulnerable individual over at 60, have a disability or under age 6 and meet income requirements. You can meet with representatives this morning at West Creek Apartments, Ashton Heights Apartments and the Williamson Road Library and this afternoon at West Side Apartments.

Goodwill holds a technology training information session today. The program helps those 17 and older get skills needed to get a job in the technology industry. The program runs for 12 weeks. Today's session runs from 11 a.m. to noon at the Roanoke Jobs Campus.

Work begins today to replace the bridge on Old Route 100 over Peak Creek in Pulaski County. The new bridge will meet current standards, increase the length and width of shoulders. A detour will be in place. The bridge is expected to re-open in October 2020.

Roanoke's Summer Feeding program begins today. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to children, free of charge, at a dozen sites throughout the city. We have a list of sites and serving times on wsls dot com.

Roanoke City Schools summer enrichment program gets underway today. RCPS+ is designed to keep kids curiosity going during the summer months. Middle schoolers will explore a STEAM curriculum with elementary students exploring reading, writing, math and the arts.

Governor Northam continues a trade mission to France and Germany. He and other state leaders will take part in more than 60 meetings, encouraging new investment, trade and tourism opportunities. The trip continues Thursday.

This week is Virginia Pollinator Week, highlighting the essential work of honeybees and other pollinators. According to the state Agriculture Department, one out of every three bites of food you eat is made possible by pollinators, though populations are dramatically declining.

