What's News Today: June 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Expect delays on Riverside Drive in Danville between Audubon Drive and Union Street Bridge Road. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

A living history program tells "Virginia's Greatest Love Story: The Love Letters of Woodrow and Edith Bolling Wilson." The love letters were first presented at the museum for Valentine's Day. As part of Virginia's 50th anniversary of "virginia is for Lovers", they are coming to the state at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre. It tells the story of Edith Bolling's journey from Wytheville to the White House. Tickets for tonight's performance are available at the museum for $25.

The Town of Blacksburg holds a community meeting as it explores affordable housing and green building. Today's meeting will explore scenarios and strategies. The town says housing affordability is an increasing concern as the town and Virginia Tech continue to grow and is looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. If you want to give your input, tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Blacksburg Community Center.

Horizon Behavioral Health holds a ribbon cutting on a new 4,000 square foot facility in Appomattox County. Services include intensive outpatient and child psychiatric services. It anticipates serving around 200 additional people at the new location.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session on the revised 419 Town Center Plan. As we've reported, county leaders say there's not a lot of difference in this plan and the original one from 2016. It creates a walkable, bikeable, mixed-use district and calls for a diverging diamond interchange at 419 and 220. The board could vote to hold a public hearing on the plan next month.

Botetourt County could set aside a $2.5 million reserve fund for the new Colonial Elementary School. The money would be used, if needed to build the school, replacing the current 80 year old facility. The school system and county have found ways to lower the price, as the original bids came in over budget. The school system is adding additional classrooms and a gym to the project to keep up with student enrollment.

