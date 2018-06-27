What's News Today: June 27, 2018

A Safe Virginia Initiative town hall discussion takes place today in Lexington. Law enforcement, mental health professionals and policy makers will talk about gun violence and mental health, protective orders and suicide prevention. The Safe Virginia Initiative is a task force, focusing on developing bipartisan and evidence based policy initiatives to reduce gun violence. The discussion starts at 9:30 this morning and is moderated by Delegate Chris Hurst.

The City of Danville holds a Fair Housing Training today. The city will show the laws, which allow people to choose a place to live without discrimination due to race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin.

More Headlines

Blacksburg Restaurant Week continues. More than two dozen restaurants are offering dozens of deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. To go along with restaurant week, there's a Foodie Finds scavenger hunt, giving you the cahnce to win gift certificates at several restaurants.

