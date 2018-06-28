What's News Today: June 28, 2018

The State Board of Education will meet today in Richmond. It will review the Science Standards of Learning elementary, middle and high schools. A curriculum change would not take place before the board meets again in October. The board will also review physical education requirements for elementary and middle schools.

Sentencing will take place for the man who pled guilty to killing a woman and injuring another. Cyron Stokes entered a guilty plea in January, admitting to killing Amy Shrader and attempting to kill another woman at Anderson Audiology in January of last year.

Local talent will face off tonight in a talent show. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sabrina's Place. It's a Total Action for Progress program, the areas only supervised visitation and exchange center for parents and guardians. It's hoping to raise $40,000 to pay for the program.

The city of Lynchburg holds a community gathering to talk about the work being done on its From Poverty to Progress initiative. Rashad Jennings and Anthony Smith with Cities United will be there. It's a national movement focused on eliminating violence in American cities related to African-American men and boys. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

A new grocery store opens in the New River Valley today. Aldi will cut the ribbon at its Christiansburg store just before 8:30 this morning. Some customers could receive gift cards.

AAA will release its forecast for holiday travel today. At a news conference, State Police will also talk about safety and enforcement and VDOT will discuss lane closures and highway work zones.

The Buchanan Community Carnival kicks off tonight. Enjoy the midway rides, food, entertainment and more. It's free to get in, but you will need money for rides and food. The carnival runs daily through July 7th. It is closed on Sunday. Proceeds benefit the fire department and rescue squad.

Roadwork could affect your commute in Lynchburg today. Expect lane closures on Commerce Street at 9th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews perform maintenance on sewer manholes.

Perrymont Elementary School in Lynchburg holds Summer Market Day. For the past two weeks, rising first through fifth graders have taken part in a mini economy boot camp, learning what it takes to run a business. Today, judges will give out awards.

T4TACTICS and Security Lock and Key will offer active shooter response training in Lynchburg today. They will talk about ways to stay safe in the event of an emergency. The training runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Alliance.

