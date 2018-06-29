What's News Today: June 29, 2018

Today is the last day on the job for a long-time Danville Community College staff member. Nancy Taylor Reynolds attended the school in the secretarial sciences program. Before graduating, just was hired by the school, where she's worked for nearly 48 years.

The 2018 Purple Heart Truck will be at the Monument Terrace Troop Rally today in Lynchburg. It is on a 7,800 mile track across the country, raising awareness about the mobility needs of Veterans who were wounded in combat. The event starts at the Kirkley Hotel at 11:30 a.m., with a police escort to Monument Terrace. The truck will then be escorted to the D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

Operation Dry Water begins today and runs through Sunday. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will promote safe boating by raising awareness about boating under the influence. This is part of a national effort to reduce alcohol related deaths and accidents on the water. In Virginia, boaters with a blood alcohol content level over .08, can face fine up to $2,500 and 12 months in jail.

Praise at Windy Hill is a fundraiser for those affected by tornadoes in Amherst County. It's an afternoon of gospel music, with food vendors, children's activities and more. It's Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Angels of Assisi holds a dog and cat microchipping clinic on Saturday. Microchips are about the size of a grain and are inserted under your pets skin. Each one has a unique ID number that can be scanned to help reunite you if your pet gets lost. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Berglund Center. The cost is $5.

