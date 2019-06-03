What's News Today: June 3, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke City Council will discuss the sale of Campbell Court. In January, the city announced it was buying a parking lot near the Transportation Museum to build a new bus depot. Council could also approve setting conditions and permitting for motorized scooters and skateboard. The city would require operators to a pay a permit fee. The scooters will not be allowed to obstruct sidewalks or be used on greenways. Council could also vote to lower speed limits in school zones. The Roanoke School Board voted last week to recommend that speed limits be dropped to 15 mph in many school zones near elementary and middle schools.

Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Today and tomorrow, part of Church Street, between Eighth and Ninth Streets will be closed as water resources crews install new fire lines.

This week is Business Appreciation Week. Danville and Pittsylvania County want businesses to "Feel the Love." Today, there is an opening reception, where you can see how former tobacco warehouses have been transformed.

Roanoke County adds another schools to its summer feeding program. Mondays through Thursdays through mid-July, children under the age of 18 can get lunch at Oak Grove Elementary School. The program continues at Burlington Elementary and Herman L. Horn Elementary.

Milling and Paving on Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg, could cause nighttime delays. Crews will work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Wednesday. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will wrap up its two day meeting today. They will discussion the Innovation Campus, Fralin Life Sciences Institute and Mental Health Task Force. It could also vote to add a Master of Engineering in Coputer Science and Applications degree program.

Construction along North Franklin Street in Christiansburg will begin today. Crews will revamp the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria Streets. Work includes modification to ramps and traffic signals, new turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks. The $8.5 million project will wrap up in summer 2020.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run will pass through Southwest Virginia today. The torch is on its way to Richmond for the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games, which begin on Friday. The torch will begin the day at the Radford Police Department.

