What's News Today: June 4, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

We are expected to learn the names of the people, arrested in Patrick County after an 18 month investigation. As we've reported, 70 people were arrested after the sheriff said chicken carcasses and caged chickens, waiting to be used in fights, were found. Officers also discovered found money, methamphetamine, firearms, weapons and cars.

Part of Arnett Boulevard in Danville will be closed daily through Friday. Between Hampton Drive and Riverside Drive, crews will repair a storm drain pipe. The left south lane will be closed.

Overnight roadwork could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Crews will work to repave Route 460 between Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. VDOT workers will also make repairs to the pavement on Livestock Road form 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect delays.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run continues its trek through Southwest Virginia today. Officers from Virginia Tech, Franklin County and Christiansburg will carry the torch today. It's on its way to Richmond for the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games, which get underway on Friday.

The man, convicted of stabbing a woman and her father outside a Roanoke ice cream shop, will be sentenced today. In July 2018, police say Jordan Ornes stabbed a 25-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father outside the shop at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Piedmont Street. In March, Ornes plead guilty to charges including aggravated malicious wounding, threatening in writing and violating a protective order.

