What's News Today: June 5, 2018

A cybersecurity workshop takes place for business owners in the Roanoke Valley. The workshop will focus on prevention strategies, types of attacks, and security solutions. It starts at 8:30 this morning at the South County Library.

The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center holds a dedication ceremony today. It will officially name Smoot Drive in honor of Raymond Smoot, Jr. for his leadership and vision on the research park. The research center is currently home to more than 180 research, technology and support companies.

The Salem VA Medical Center holds an open house today at its clinic in Danville. Representatives will answer questions about several programs and eligibility. The open house runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic on Piney Forest Road.

Lynchburg City Council holds a closed session today. Council members will interview candidates for school board positions. The interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Danville City Council could vote tonight to increase the meals tax. The proposal would increase the tax from 6 percent to 6.5 percent. The increase is estimated to bring in an additional $600,000 each year. Council is also expected to vote to nate the U.S. 58/29 Bypass in honor of Wendell Scott. The issues was discussed earlier this year, but was tabled.

Teachers and school support staff can get a free burger today at Red Robin. The offer is open to teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers at participating locations. The offer is for any of the five tavern double burgers with bottomless fries.

The National D-Day Memorial Foundation and Liberty University present the World War II in Film conference. Author and historical film consultant, Dr. Donald Miller, will be the keynote speaker. Topics to be discussed include real-life figures being portrayed on the big screen, and what to expect if a family member is portrayed. The conference will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of Saving Private Ryan, by showing the film.

