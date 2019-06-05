What's News Today: June 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Law Enforcement Torch run continues across the Commonwealth. The Lynchburg Police Department will take part today with ten runners taking part. They will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheetz on Wards Road, passing the torch to Amherst County in downtown. The torch is on its way to Richmond for the Special Olympics Summer Games on Friday.

If you work or live near the National D-Day Memorial, you may hear loud noises today. Practice will take place today ahead of tomorrow's low-altitude flight tribute that's part of the 75th anniversary commemoration. If you hear the noise, you are asked not call emergency dispatch.

The Lynchburg Museum hosts a lecture and special exhibit on Lynchburg's contributions to D-Day. The role of local soldiers in Company B of the 116th Infantry Regiment will be discussed. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including an assault uniform with helmet, rifle and more.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is holding an open house today as its looks for bigs. It's especially in need of men to serve as mentors, as it has six boys who are in urgent need of a male role model. The open house is today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oliver Hill House.

