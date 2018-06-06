What's News Today: June 6, 2018

The Law Enforcement Torch run continues today in southwest Virginia. The torch will start the day at Longwood Park in Salem, after making stops in the New River Valley earlier this week. It is on its way to Richmond for the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games on Friday.

The National D-Day Memorial will commemorate the 74th anniversary of the allied landing at Normandy. A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., where the embassies of France, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada will lay wreaths. The keynote speaker is George Patton Waters, grandson of General George Patton, Jr.

The trail begins today for the Roanoke woman, who is accused to killing a man. Tina Stevens is charged with murder in the death of 37 year-old Brandon Mulhauser in May of last year. Police saw him wandering near 8th Street SE and Dale Avenue with wounds to his neck. He died at the hospital.

VDOT will hold a public meeting about Interstate 81. The meeting will focus on safety issues, crash frequency and severity, delays and major incidents. You will be able to speak with staff about concerns, ask questions and identify specific areas of concern. Tonight's meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Abingdon. Another meeting is scheduled for next week in Roanoke.

