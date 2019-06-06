What's News Today: June 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Visitation is today for the Patrick Henry High School student, who was killed on Friday. Tyler Polumbo died Friday night after a shooting on Denniston Avenue in Roanoke. His family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel.

There's a ribbon cutting today for the Smith River Blueway. The new access point to the river is one of 11 in county. The river runs from Philpott Dam into North Carolina.

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith will discuss the state of the town today. The event is sponsored by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

A Change of Command ceremony will be held at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Lt. Kazor will take over for Lt. James Scott who has finished his two-year term.

Radford City Schools kicks off its summer meals program today. It will hold a celebration tonight with free hot dogs, face painting and games from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Belle Heth Elementary. Throughout the summer, there are several cites open where children under the age of 18 can get free breakfast and lunch. We have a list of dates, locations and times on wsls dot com.

The Salem VA Medical Center launches its new community care program today. The Veterans Community Care Program was created by the MISSION Act, passed by Congress. Veterans can choose to receive community care if they meet one of six criteria, including a service not available at the VA, if the VA cannot provide care that meets its access standards.

Today is the deadline for incoming Virginia Tech freshmen to decide if they are taking the money or heading to class in the fall. The school offered around 1,500 students the option of taking a gap year, tuition reimbursement at a community college or taking summer classes. This is an effort to decrease the freshman population in the fall, which is expected to be over 7,000.

Rising 9th through 12th graders in Montgomery County Schools can ride Blacksburg Transit starting today for free. Through August 13th, eligible students will be issued a Summer Ride pass electronically. The program is intended to get students safely to summer jobs, shopping and recreation.

VDOT holds a public hearing about the Route 311 Connector Road in Pittsylvania County. Learn about plans to build the connector road from Oak Ridge Farms Road to the Danville Expressway. It runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brosville Elementary School.

Lynn Street in Danville will be closed for repairs today from Franklin Street to Jackson Street. The closure begins at 7 a.m. and should be clear by 7 p.m.



