What's News Today: June 7, 2018

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea's Youth Outdoor Basketball League begins tonight. The league was created four years ago as a way to connect Roanoke police officers with youth. Officers use the games as a way to talk and interact with kids in ways they are not typically able to. Tonight, Police Chief Tim Jones will give a short presentation on ways to overcoming obstacles, achieve success and the value of good character.

The Roanoke County Public Schools Construction Committee will meet today. They will open bids for the Cave Spring High School renovation project. During the work, which is expected to begin this summer, 9th grade students will stay at Cave Spring Middle School. Other students will move into mobile classrooms. Work is expected to last two years.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run comes to Lynchburg today. Runners are on their way to Richmond to start the annual competition, which starts on Friday. They will start this morning at the Sheetz on Wards Road.

Danville Public Library holds a kickoff party today for its summer reading challenge. Those who take part will complete reading logs and attend family programs for a chance to win prizes. At tonight's kickoff, there will be activities, balloon art, finger painting and more.

The Taubman Museum of Art will celebrate the grand opening of Steger Creek. The retail store will become the museum's new gift shop partner. This is the store's second location.

