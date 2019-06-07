What's News Today: June 7, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Due to the forecast, the schedule has changed for the Class 1 State Baseball semifinals today. The first game at Calfee Park will start at 9 a.m. with the second at 11 a.m. Patrick Henry will face off against Lancaster in the first game, with Riverheads going up against Auburn in the second.

Colonial Downs Group holds a grand opening celebration for Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton. The event includes entertainment, free t-shirts and drawings for free plays. The celebration is tonight from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Governor Ralph North will visit Southwest Virginia today. He will hold a ceremonial signing of legislation for improvements to Interstate 81. The new law increases truck registration fees, diesel tax and road tax rates. $2.2 billion in critical improvements have been identified on highway.

Bedford County holds a graduation ceremony for its Growth Through Opportunity Apprenticeship Program. The program allows those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to learn job, life and social skills alongside first responders.

